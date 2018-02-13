Regulatory News:

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE/Euronext Paris: PM) today informs its stockholders its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

PMI makes available free of charge on its website at www.pmi.com, its Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, Current Reports on Form 8-K, reports filed pursuant to Section 16 of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and amendments to those reports as soon as reasonably practicable after PMI electronically files or furnishes such materials to the SEC. All of these documents will be provided free of charge to any shareholder requesting a copy by writing to: Philip Morris International Inc., 120 Park Avenue, New York, New York 10017, U.S.A., attention: Corporate Secretary. These documents are also available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Philip Morris International: Who We Are

We are a leading international tobacco company engaged in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the United States of America. We're building our future on smoke-free products that are a much better consumer choice than continuing to smoke cigarettes. Through multidisciplinary capabilities in product development, state-of-the-art facilities and scientific substantiation, we aim to ensure that our smoke-free products meet adult consumer preferences and rigorous regulatory requirements. Our vision is that these products ultimately replace cigarettes to the benefit of adult smokers, society, our company and our shareholders. For more information, see www.pmi.com and www.pmiscience.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213006058/en/

Contacts:

Philip Morris International Inc.

Investor Relations:

New York: +1-917-663-2233

Lausanne: +41 (0)58 242 4666

or

Media:

Lausanne: +41 (0)58 242 4500