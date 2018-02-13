Global Automotive Brake Pedal Position Sensor Market 2017-2021 - Reducing Fuel Consumption at Start-Stop Conditions is a Major Market Driver

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Automotive Brake Pedal Position Sensor Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global automotive brake pedal position sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 9.22% during the period 2017-2021.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is inductive position sensor IC. The current demand to attain high performance in heavy-duty, off-road, and motorsports vehicles is boosting the non-contacting technologies due to less wear and tear. It is also being chosen by the vehicle designers and OEMs.

One of the major drivers for this market is reducing fuel consumption at start-stop conditions. With the fluctuating and increasing fuel prices and stringent emission regulations to reduce CO2 emissions, the start-stop system serves as an advanced, cost-effective technology to conserve resources and protect the environment.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is stray field interference in magnetic position sensor ICs. The magnetic position sensor is gaining popularity in the automotive market owing to its ability to stay unaffected by dirt, dust, grease, vibration, and humidity factors.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key Vendors

Bosch

Continental

HELLA

Infineon Technologies

TE Connectivity

Other Prominent Vendors

AIM Tech

Duralast Products

ACDelco

Gill Sensors & Controls

Pepperl+Fuchs

Standex-Meder Electronics

