Global Automotive Brake Pedal Position Sensor Market 2017-2021 - Reducing Fuel Consumption at Start-Stop Conditions is a Major Market Driver

The "Global Automotive Brake Pedal Position Sensor Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global automotive brake pedal position sensor market to grow at a CAGR of 9.22% during the period 2017-2021.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is inductive position sensor IC. The current demand to attain high performance in heavy-duty, off-road, and motorsports vehicles is boosting the non-contacting technologies due to less wear and tear. It is also being chosen by the vehicle designers and OEMs.
One of the major drivers for this market is reducing fuel consumption at start-stop conditions. With the fluctuating and increasing fuel prices and stringent emission regulations to reduce CO2 emissions, the start-stop system serves as an advanced, cost-effective technology to conserve resources and protect the environment.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is stray field interference in magnetic position sensor ICs. The magnetic position sensor is gaining popularity in the automotive market owing to its ability to stay unaffected by dirt, dust, grease, vibration, and humidity factors.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Vendors
- Bosch
- Continental
- HELLA
- Infineon Technologies
- TE Connectivity
Other Prominent Vendors
- AIM Tech
- Duralast Products
- ACDelco
- Gill Sensors & Controls
- Pepperl+Fuchs
- Standex-Meder Electronics
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation by Application
Part 07: Geographical Segmentation
Part 08: Decision Framework
Part 09: Drivers and Challenges
Part 10: Market Trends
Part 11: Vendor Landscape
Part 12: Key Vendor Analysis
