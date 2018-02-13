The last trading day for a number of certificates (ETN) issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is determined for 13 February, 2018. The certificates are shown below and changes are implemented by the Exchange with effect 14 February 2018.
Name ISIN
BULL NETS X2 SE DK0060771103
BULL NETS X4 SE DK0060771376
BEAR NETS X4 SE DK0060771459
BEAR NETS X2 SE DK0060771293
For further information contact, Surveillance, tel: +45 33 93 33 66
