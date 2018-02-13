The last trading day for a number of certificates (ETN) issued by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ) is determined for 13 February, 2018. The certificates are shown below and changes are implemented by the Exchange with effect 14 February 2018.



Name ISIN



BULL NETS X2 SE DK0060771103



BULL NETS X4 SE DK0060771376



BEAR NETS X4 SE DK0060771459



BEAR NETS X2 SE DK0060771293



For further information contact, Surveillance, tel: +45 33 93 33 66