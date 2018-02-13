Medtronic plc: Medtronic to Announce Financial Results for Its Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018

DUBLIN - February 13, 2018 - Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT) announced today that it will report financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2018 on Tuesday, February 20, 2018. A news release will be issued at approximately 5:45 a.m. Central Standard Time (CST) and will be available at http://newsroom.medtronic.com (http://newsroom.medtronic.com). The news release will include summary financial information for the company's third quarter of fiscal year 2018, which ended on Friday, January 26, 2018.

Medtronic will host a webcast at 7:00 a.m. CST to discuss financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2018. The webcast can be accessed at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com (http://investorrelations.medtronic.com) on February 20, 2018.



Within 24 hours of the webcast, a replay and transcript of the prepared remarks will be available by clicking on the Investor Events link at http://investorrelations.medtronic.com (http://investorrelations.medtronic.com).

Looking ahead, Medtronic plans to report its fiscal 2018 fourth quarter financial results on Thursday, May 24, 2018, and for fiscal year 2019, the company plans to report its fiscal first and second quarter financial results on Tuesday, August 21, 2018, and Tuesday, November 20, 2018, respectively. Medtronic also plans on hosting its biennial Institutional Investor & Analyst Day on June 5, 2018. Confirmation and additional details will be provided closer to the specific event.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com (http://www.medtronic.com/)), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies - alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people around the world. Medtronic employs more than 84,000 people worldwide, serving physicians, hospitals and patients in approximately 160 countries. The company is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take healthcare Further, Together.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

Contacts:

Fernando Vivanco

Public Relations

+1-763-505-3780



Ryan Weispfenning

Investor Relations

+1-763-505-4626





