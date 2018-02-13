Ethereum Classic News Update: What's Possibly Driving the ETC Price TodayScroll down the top 20 cryptocurrencies this morning and you'll see that nearly all are drenched in blood. There's only one that's standing out: Ethereum Classic. The ETC price has spiked nearly 18% in the past 24 hours.What's more eye-popping is that the ETC to BTC exchange rate is up about 19.54%. Simply put, Ethereum Classic has strengthened in price against Bitcoin. So what's causing this upsurge in the price? We have managed to put our finger on at least two possible factors driving the ETC price today.For starters, the upswing may have to do with the upcoming Ethereum Classic.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...