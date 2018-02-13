

13(th) February 2018



Notification of Transactions of Directors The Company wishes to announce that it received notification on 12(th) February Stephen Welton, a Non-Executive Director of the Company, bought 25,000 ordinary shares in the Company at a price of 1022 pence per share.



As a result of this transaction Stephen Welton and his connected persons holds a total of 40,000 shares, 0.014% of the ordinary share capital of the Company (excluding treasury shares).



Contacts



Investor Enquiries:



Ian Stanlake Investor Relations, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7880



Media Enquiries:



Helen Gustard Corporate Communications, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7760



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Intermediate Capital Group plc via GlobeNewswire



BYT1DJ1R62



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX