The FTSE 250 was struggling to make it into positive territory on Tuesday as Inmarsat shares came down to earth after a downgrade from HSBC. In a note, the bank lowered its target price to 530p from 570p, saying uncertainty remained over operations, especially aviation. "Newsflow has been fairly limited in the industry since mid-November, with little information either from governments or enterprises, and no more major airlines have committed to inflightcommunication across the industry," HSBC ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...