Botswana Diamonds announced on Tuesday that work is commencing on the first half Alrosa/Botswana joint venture - Sunland Minerals - in Botswana. The AIM-traded company said the objective of the work was to follow-up on 15 previously-identified priority geophysical targets in PL232- 235 and PL001-004 in the Central Kalahari Game Reserve. It said ground magnetics would be used to supplement the airborne gravity and airborne magnetic data obtained in earlier work. A soil sample programme would ...

