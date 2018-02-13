Henderson, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2018) - AIM Exploration (OTC Pink: AEXE) (the "Company"), an SEC reporting public company listed as announces today that it includes to its business plan the research and development of a cryptocurrency coin to be backed by the value of its coal reserves.

Aim Exploration has large deposits of approximately 104,000,000 metric tonnes of anthracite coal, according to its Spanish Technical Geological report. The price of anthracite ranges from $100 to $4000 per metric tonne.

Anthracite coal is a clean burning coal desirable for steel making. The Department of Energy of the United States has reported in November 2017 that it has found concentrations of rare earth elements within coal. These rare earth elements are critical in manufacturing cell phones, batteries and high-end electronics.

https://energy.gov/articles/high-concentrations-rare-earth-elements-found-american-coal-basins

The Company is studying and researching the ability to create a commodity based digital currency coin. A suitable name is CoalCoin, EnergyCoin or CommodityCoin. We are researching it at this point in time because the company's coal deposits are of considerable value and can be reflected within the cryptocurrency market as well as on the stock market.

Theoretically, We can also create alliances with other coal producers and miners to join in our development of a coal backed coin to make the coal coin valuation stronger.

Due to the recent discovery of rare earth elements, the Company has a plan, following the results of Energy.gov, to investigate whether our deposits have REE deposits to warrant the research and development of a Rare Earth Element coin as well.

About AIM Exploration

The Company is an Anthracite coal mining and exploration company and plans to mine 1,000 hectares of land. Putting this into perspective: 1,000 hectares is three times the size of Central Park. We have expertise in business, mining, and legal with our distinguished board of directors. We have amicable relationships with all parties involved in mining in Peru. We are an SEC reporting publicly traded company with the symbol (OTC:AEXE).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this press release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable securities laws. Except for statements of historical fact, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements, which include management's assessment of future plans and operations and are based on current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, which may prove to be incorrect. Some of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "projects," "plans," "targets," and similar expressions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause AIM's actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Contact: info@aimexploration.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/aexeqb or @aexeqb

Website: www.aimexploration.com

AIM Exploration Inc. J.R. (Bob) Todhunter



SOURCE: Aim Exploration Inc.