UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, February 13
Date: 13 February 2018
Company: UK Commercial Property Trust Limited
LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
Subject: Director Declaration
Director Declaration
In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Sandra Platts, a Non-Executive Director, has informed the Company that the ordinary shares of Marble Point Loan Financing Limited, a company of which she is a Non-Executive Director were admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange with effect from 13 February 2018.
There have been no other changes to the information set out in LR 9.6.13R (2) to LR 9.6.13R (6) in respect of Mrs Platts.
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745323