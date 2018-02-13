sprite-preloader
WKN: 2149 ISIN: GB00B19Z2J52 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
13.02.2018 | 17:26
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director Declaration

PR Newswire
London, February 13

Date: 13 February 2018
Company: UK Commercial Property Trust Limited
LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
Subject: Director Declaration

Director Declaration

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Sandra Platts, a Non-Executive Director, has informed the Company that the ordinary shares of Marble Point Loan Financing Limited, a company of which she is a Non-Executive Director were admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange with effect from 13 February 2018.

There have been no other changes to the information set out in LR 9.6.13R (2) to LR 9.6.13R (6) in respect of Mrs Platts.

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745323


