UK Commercial Property Trust Ltd - Director Declaration

Date: 13 February 2018

Company: UK Commercial Property Trust Limited

LEI: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

Subject: Director Declaration



Director Declaration

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Company announces that Sandra Platts, a Non-Executive Director, has informed the Company that the ordinary shares of Marble Point Loan Financing Limited, a company of which she is a Non-Executive Director were admitted to trading on the Specialist Fund Segment of the London Stock Exchange with effect from 13 February 2018.

There have been no other changes to the information set out in LR 9.6.13R (2) to LR 9.6.13R (6) in respect of Mrs Platts.



All Enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745323

