Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market Worth 2.00 Billion USD by 2022

According to the new market research report on the "Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market by Light Type (Reading Lights, Ceiling & Wall, Signage, Floor Path Lighting, Lavatory Lights), Aircraft Type (Narrow Body, Wide Body, Very Large Aircraft), End-User (OEM and Aftermarket), & Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 1.46 Billion in 2017 to USD 2.00 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.48% during the forecast period. The increase in aircraft orders, passenger traffic, and upgradation of aircraft are some of the key factors driving the aircraft cabin lighting market.

Browse 107 tables and38 figures spread through 145 pages and in-depth TOC on"Aircraft Cabin Lighting Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/aircraft-cabin-lighting-market-953.html

Based on light type, the reading lights segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing segment of the aircraft cabin lighting market during the forecast period.

This growth is attributed to an increase in the demand for replacement of existing reading lights in the old fleet of aircraft.

Based on aircraft type, the wide body aircraft segment of the aircraft cabin lighting market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022

Increase in aircraft orders and demand for enhanced passenger experience, especially in long-haul aircraft are among the key factors driving this segment of the aircraft cabin lighting market.

Based on end user, the OEM segment of the aircraft cabin lighting market is projected to grow at a higher CAGR from 2017 to 2022.

Major manufacturers such as Boeing and Airbus are investing in advanced interior lighting solutions in the new aircraft, as there is a huge demand for advanced aircraft cabin lighting solutions for all type of aircraft.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing aircraft cabin lighting market during the forecast period.

The growth is largely due to an increase in air passenger traffic in emerging countries such as India and China and rise in the number of commercial aircraft manufacturers in the region.

Major players operating in the aircraft cabin lighting market include Zodiac Aerospace (France), United Technologies (US), Diehl Stiftung (Germany), Rockwell Collins (US), and Honeywell (US). These key players offer various aircraft cabin light types including reading lights, ceiling lights, lavatory lights, signage lights, and wall lights. These companies have well-equipped manufacturing facilities and strong distribution networks across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

