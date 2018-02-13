Results to be presented at the SPIE Medical Imaging conference in Houston, TX, USA

Median Technologies, the industry-leading Imaging Phenomics Company (Paris:ALMDT) announced today results of a deep learning study for enhanced prostate segmentation. With more accurate segmentation, new therapeutic decision-making tools can help advance precision medicine. Study results will be presented at the SPIE Medical Imaging conference in Houston, TX, USA on February 14.

The study, "Assessing the relevance of multi-planar MRI acquisitions for prostate segmentation using deep learning techniques" relates to prostate cancer detection and presents a deep learning-based method for prostate segmentation using magnetic resonance images acquired in two imaging views. The results were compared to manual tracings performed by medical image analysts and were evaluated by the number of cancerous lesions within the segmentation. The study shows the proposed method performs better than methods relying on a single imaging view. This highlights the possibilities for design of fully automatic, accurate, fast and reproducible prostate segmentation computer systems.

Deep learning, a field of artificial intelligence, enables computer systems to improve analysis by using experience and data. It has very promising applications in healthcare, particularly in the medical imaging field to develop computer-aided systems for the management of diseases such as cancer. A key step in developing computer-aided systems for cancer detection is organ segmentation.

The study will be presented during the poster session, "Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence," to be held on Wednesday 14 February, from 5:30p to 7:00p CST.

Please visit SPIE Medical Imaging Conference, for more information on the conference.

About Median Technologies: Median Technologies provides innovative imaging solutions and services to advance healthcare for everyone. We leverage the power of Imaging Phenomics to provide insights into novel therapies and treatment strategies. Our unique solutions, MediScan for Patient Care, iSee for image management in clinical trials and iBiopsy for imaging phenotyping, together with our global team of experts, are advancing the development of new drugs and diagnostic tools to monitor disease and assess response to therapy. Median Technologies supports biopharmaceutical sponsors and healthcare professionals around the world to quickly and precisely bring new treatments to patients in need, with an eye on reducing overall care costs. This is how we are helping to create a healthier world.

Founded in 2002, based in Sophia-Antipolis, France, with a US subsidiary in Boston, Median has received the label "Innovative company" by the BPI and is listed on Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). The company is eligible for the PEA-PME SME equity savings plan setup and has received the label Pass French Tech Promotion 2017-2018. Median Technologies has been awarded the 2017 Tech 40 Label, has joined the EnterNext Tech 40 Index and is a winner of the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 2017 EMEA program. Median is a member of the Bpifrance Excellence Network. For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

