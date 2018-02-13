Global Oscillator Market 2017-2021 by Product, Circuit Type and Application - CAGR Expected to Grow by 10.46%

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Global oscillator market to grow at a CAGR of 10.46% during the period 2017-2021.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Rise in demand for smartphones and tablets. The availability of low-cost smartphones and mobile devices in emerging markets, such as China and India, and the growing number of mobile broadband subscribers and mobile Internet users are factors that will increase the shipments of mobile devices from 1 billion units in 2013 to more than 2.10 billion units in 2021. Microprocessors, an integral part of such devices, are expected to witness a similar rise in demand, thereby driving the oscillator market during the forecast period.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increased proliferation of IoT. The significance of IoT in the global technological arena is increasing. This is because of the establishment of connected environments in offices, homes, and industrial setups (M2M communications). The adoption of high-speed Internet, such as 4G and LTE, worldwide and mass demand (and production) for Wi-Fi and GPS-enabled smartphones have resulted in an increased demand for quick and precise information. This, in turn, has created the need for DSPs that can calculate and collect precise information in a limited period of time. Oscillators are used because they are accurate and ensure the timely delivery of information.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is High investments in manufacturing facilities. One of the major challenges faced by the market is high initial capital investments. An oscillator is fabricated in a critical environment. Setting up such a manufacturing facility would cost a vendor $5-6 billion. For instance, Murata Manufacturing invested approximately $1 billion in the construction of a new manufacturing facility in Echizen City, Fukui, to meet the increasing demand for semiconductor components.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Vendors
- KYOCERA
- Miyazaki Epson
- Microchip Technology
- NDK
- SiTime (Mega Chips)
- Vectron International
Other Prominent Vendors
- Analog Devices (Sand9)
- HOSONIC ELECTRONIC
- RIVER ELETEC
- Rakon
- Raltron Electronics
- MERCURY Electronic Ind
- ILSI America
- Abracon
- Jauch Quartz
- IQD Frequency Products
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation by Product
Part 07: Market Segmentation by Circuit Type
Part 08: Market Segmentation by Application
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers and Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
