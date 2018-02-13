sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Citycon Oyj - Changes in Company's Own Shares

HELSINKI, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ

Stock Exchange Announcement

13.2.2018 at 18:35 hrs




REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES




Date:

13.2.2018

Exchange transaction:

Buy



Share class

CTY1S

Amount, shares

24 767

Average price/share, EUR

1,936

Total price, EUR

47 948,91



The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after

the completion of transactions: 24767 shares.



On behalf of Citycon Corporation




EVLI BANK PLC






Antti Kässi




Further Enquiries:




Head of Investor Relations, Mikko Pohjala

Tel. +358 40 838 0709


mikko.pohjala@citycon.com


This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-oyj---changes-in-company-s-own-shares,c2451665

The following files are available for download:

http://mb.cision.com/Public/13399/2451665/8ad1fbbac1c8bcb6.xlsx

CTY1S trades 13 02 2018


© 2018 PR Newswire