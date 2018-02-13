HELSINKI, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Announcement 13.2.2018 at 18:35 hrs





REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES





Date: 13.2.2018 Exchange transaction: Buy



Share class CTY1S Amount, shares 24 767 Average price/share, EUR 1,936 Total price, EUR 47 948,91



The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after the completion of transactions: 24767 shares.



On behalf of Citycon Corporation





EVLI BANK PLC









Antti Kässi





Further Enquiries:





Head of Investor Relations, Mikko Pohjala Tel. +358 40 838 0709

mikko.pohjala@citycon.com



This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-oyj---changes-in-company-s-own-shares,c2451665

The following files are available for download: