Citycon Oyj - Changes in Company's Own Shares

CITYCON OYJ
Stock Exchange Announcement
13.2.2018 at 18:35 hrs
REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES
Date:
13.2.2018
Exchange transaction:
Buy
Share class
CTY1S
Amount, shares
24 767
Average price/share, EUR
1,936
Total price, EUR
47 948,91
The number of shares held by Citycon Corporation after
the completion of transactions: 24767 shares.
On behalf of Citycon Corporation
EVLI BANK PLC
Antti Kässi
Further Enquiries:
Head of Investor Relations, Mikko Pohjala
Tel. +358 40 838 0709
mikko.pohjala@citycon.com
