Global Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film Market 2018-2022 - Latest Trend Gaining Momentum in the Market is Increasing Use of Bio-Based POF

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polyolefin (POF) shrink film market to grow at a CAGR of 6.00% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing use of bio-based POF. The implementation of bio-based, renewable, and sustainable materials for industrial application is being pursued continuously by multiple research entities and manufacturing companies. For example, the effective separation of carbon dioxide from sugarcane plantation, which is then converted to green POF, reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Manufacturers, consumers, and government officials are combining efforts to promote the development and acceptance of such products.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is POF Polymers have become a prominent part of the manufacturing sector. Their recycling has become necessary to develop a sustainable society. Recycling of low-cost bulk polymers, such as POF, is assumed to be a waste of time and resources when they are used only for recovering energy. Several life-cycle assessments have proven that it is also valuable to materialize these recycled bulk polymers. POFs are recycled and used again in similar products, but they can also be separated and sorted from municipal solid waste.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Fluctuation in raw material prices. POFs are the largest group of thermoplastics, frequently referred to as commodity thermoplastics. They are polymers of simple olefins such as propylene, butene, ethylene, isoprene, pentenes, and copolymers and their modifications. POFs consist of carbon and hydrogen atoms. They are non-aromatic. POFs are generally processed by extrusion, injection molding, blow molding, and rotational molding methods. PP and PE are the two most important and common POFs due to their low cost and a wide range of applications.

Key vendors

Exxon Mobil

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings

SABIC

Sealed Air

SYFAN USA

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING



Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

Industrial packaging - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Food - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Beverages - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increasing use of bio-based POF

Rising demand for metallocene-based POF

Economic growth in APAC

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

PART 15: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pxvtxn/global_polyolefin?w=5





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716