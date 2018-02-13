Global Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film Market 2018-2022 - Latest Trend Gaining Momentum in the Market is Increasing Use of Bio-Based POF

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The global polyolefin (POF) shrink film market to grow at a CAGR of 6.00% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Polyolefin (POF) Shrink Film Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is Increasing use of bio-based POF. The implementation of bio-based, renewable, and sustainable materials for industrial application is being pursued continuously by multiple research entities and manufacturing companies. For example, the effective separation of carbon dioxide from sugarcane plantation, which is then converted to green POF, reduces greenhouse gas emissions. Manufacturers, consumers, and government officials are combining efforts to promote the development and acceptance of such products.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is POF Polymers have become a prominent part of the manufacturing sector. Their recycling has become necessary to develop a sustainable society. Recycling of low-cost bulk polymers, such as POF, is assumed to be a waste of time and resources when they are used only for recovering energy. Several life-cycle assessments have proven that it is also valuable to materialize these recycled bulk polymers. POFs are recycled and used again in similar products, but they can also be separated and sorted from municipal solid waste.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is Fluctuation in raw material prices. POFs are the largest group of thermoplastics, frequently referred to as commodity thermoplastics. They are polymers of simple olefins such as propylene, butene, ethylene, isoprene, pentenes, and copolymers and their modifications. POFs consist of carbon and hydrogen atoms. They are non-aromatic. POFs are generally processed by extrusion, injection molding, blow molding, and rotational molding methods. PP and PE are the two most important and common POFs due to their low cost and a wide range of applications.
Key vendors
- Exxon Mobil
- LyondellBasell Industries Holdings
- SABIC
- Sealed Air
- SYFAN USA
