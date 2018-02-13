Bottomline Technologies, Inc.: Bottomline Technologies Named Market Leader in the 2018 Accounts Payable Success Report

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Feb. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that helps make business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced that the company has been recognized as a Market Leader in the Accounts Payable category for the Winter 2018 Customer Success Report (https://www.featuredcustomers.com/customer_success_report/winter-2018-accts-payable) published by FeaturedCustomers. FeaturedCustomers is a customer success content marketing platform for B2B business software and services that helps potential B2B buyers make informed purchasing decisions through vendor validated customer success content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos.

After evaluating all of the potential accounts payable companies on its platform, FeaturedCustomers found only 12 companies that met the criteria to be included in the winter 2018 Accounts Payable Customer Success Report. Bottomline Technologies placed in the top two earning a Market Leader award in the category.

"We are very pleased to receive this award, it recognizes our ongoing commitment to delighting our customers," said Jessica Moran, General Manager, Paymode-X Business Solutions, Bottomline Technologies. "The fact that our score was calculated directly from evaluating customer testimonials and case studies, makes receiving this award all the more important."

FeaturedCustomers Customer Success Report is based on the curation of authenticated case studies, testimonials, and reviews from across the web, telling a complete story of vendors in the accounts payable space through real customer experiences. Scores are determined by multiple factors including number of total reviews, customer success content, social media presence, and vendor momentum based on web traffic and search trends.

Bottomline Technologies profile on FeaturedCustomers.com is available here (https://www.featuredcustomers.com/vendor/bottomline-technologies).

About FeaturedCustomers:

FeaturedCustomers, the world's leading customer success review platform for B2B business software & services, helps potential B2B buyers research and discover business software & services through vendor validated customer success review content such as customer testimonials, success stories, case studies, and customer videos. Everyday thousands of B2B buyers from Fortune 500 companies to SMB's use the FeaturedCustomers platform to validate business software & services purchasing decisions to meet their business needs. For more information, visit www.featuredcustomers.com.

About Bottomline Technologies:

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) helps make complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com (http://www.bottomline.com/).

