NJ Legal Marijuana: Is It Close?As more and more U.S. states legalize medical marijuana, many have begun to ask the inevitable question: Should recreational marijuana legislation follow?That's exactly what's happening with New Jersey (NJ) marijuana legalization at the moment. The state, with laws already on the books permitting medicinal weed use, is now discussing whether to take the next logical step and allow recreational marijuana use.The topic of NJ legal marijuana is important for a variety of reasons, but most of all in how the state is tackling the process of marijuana legalization.Far from making it easy to sell pot in the state, New Jersey has put in a.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...