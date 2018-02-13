

Crown Place VCT PLC



Reduction in share capital and cancellation of capital redemption and share premium reserves



Crown Place VCT PLC (the 'Company') obtained authority to reduce the nominal value of its ordinary shares from 10 pence to 1 penny and cancel the amount standing to the credit of its share premium and capital redemption reserves at the Annual General Meeting on 8 November 2017. The purpose of the proposal was to increase the distributable reserves available to the Company for the payment of dividends, the buy-back of shares, and for other corporate purposes.



The proposal received the consent of the Court on 13 February 2018, and the changes have been registered at Companies House. Therefore, with effect from 13 February 2018, the share capital of the Company will have a nominal value of 1 penny per share.



New share certificates will not be issued following these changes and existing certificates will remain valid.



13 February 2018



