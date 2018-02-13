Global Nanocoating Market Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis 2018 - Market is Expected to Reach an Estimated $15.8 Billion by 2023

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global nanocoating market is expected to reach an estimated $15.8 billion by 2023 and it is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 24.5% from 2018 to 2023.

The future of the global nanocoating market looks promising with opportunities in construction, automotive, healthcare, marine, electronics, and energy. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing demand for nanocoating in end use industries due to superior functional properties and performance benefits over conventional coatings.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the nanocoating industry, include nanostructured coating for prevention of biofilm-associated infections on medical devices and the development of nanocoating for waterproof mobile devices.

Some of the nanocoating companies profiled in this report include ACTnano, Inc., PPG Industries, Inc, Nanogate AG, I-CanNano, SCHOTT AG and others.

It is forcast that the automotive, healthcare, electronics, and energy segments will show above average growth during the forecast period.

Self-cleaning and easy-to-clean, anti-microbial, and anti-fouling nanocoating are the major segments of the nanocoating market by function type. The anti-microbial nanocoating segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period due to its increasing usage to maintain a clean, hygienic environment in patient care facilities.

North America is expected to remain the largest region and APAC is likely to register the highest growth due to rising demand for nanocoating in the automotive, consumer electronics, and growing awareness of anti-microbial nanocoating for the healthcare industry.

Scope of the Report



Nanocoating Market by End Use Industry [Volume (Million Pounds) and $B shipment analysis for 2012 - 2023]

Construction Automotive Healthcare Marine Electronics Energy Others

Nanocoating Market by Function Type [Volume (Million Pounds) and $B shipment analysis for 2012 - 2023]

Self-Cleaning and Easy-To-Clean Anti-Fingerprint Anti-Microbial Anti-Fouling Others

Nanocoating Market Application by Substrate Type [$B shipment analysis for 2017 and 2023]

Metal Glass Plastic Others

Nanocoating Market by Region [Volume (Million Pounds) and $B shipment analysis for 2012 - 2023]

North America Europe Asia Pacific The Rest of the World



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Nanocoating Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2012 to 2023

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Nanocoating Market Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Nanocoating Market by End Use Industry

3.3.1: Construction

3.3.2: Automotive

3.3.3: Healthcare

3.3.4: Marine

3.3.5: Electronics

3.3.6: Energy

3.3.7: Others

3.4: Global Nanocoating Market by Function Type

3.4.1: Self-Cleaning and Easy-To-Clean Nanocoating

3.4.2: Anti-Fingerprint Nanocoating

3.4.3: Anti-Microbial Nanocoating

3.4.4: Anti-Fouling Nanocoating

3.4.5: Other Nanocoating

3.5: Global Nanocoating Market Application by Substrate Type



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Nanocoating Market by Region

4.2: North American Nanocoating Market

4.3: European Nanocoating Market

4.4: APAC Nanocoating Market

4.5: ROW Nanocoating Market



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Ranking of Major Players

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Cost Structure Analysis

6.1: Cost of Goods Sold

6.2: SG&A

6.3: EBITDA Margin



7. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

7.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

7.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Nanocoating Market by End Use Industry

7.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Nanocoating Market by Function Type

7.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Nanocoating Market by Region

7.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Nanocoating Market

7.3: Strategic Analysis

7.3.1: New Product Development

7.3.2: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Nanocoating Market



8. Company Profiles of Leading Players

8.1: ACTnano, Inc.

8.2: I-CanNano

8.3: Nanogate AG

8.4: PPG Industries Inc.

8.5: SCHOTT AG

8.6: Nanosintez

8.7: CHOOSE NANOTECH

8.8: P2i Limited

8.9: Nanopool GmbH

8.10: Nanoformula LTD

8.11: Advanced NanoTechnology Lab

8.12: S.C AQUASHIELD S.R.L.

8.13: NANO-X GmbH



