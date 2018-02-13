Two high ranking directors of workplace e-learning service Learning Technologies Group collected £2.25m apiece after selling ordinary shares in the firm on Tuesday as part of an effort to "satisfy institutional buying demand." Jonathan Satchell, LTG's chief executive and Piers Lea, the group's chief strategy officer, each sold 3m ordinary shares in the firm at 75p each. Recent results from LTG have been encouraging. Back in January it guided towards group revenues for 2017 of at least £51.8m, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...