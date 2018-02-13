Esports entertainment group Gfinity announced on Tuesday that UNILAD Esports - a team backed by its online media namesake - has acquired a place to compete in the third season of the Gfinity Elite Series, taking place at the Gfinity Esports Arena in London in March and April. The AIM-traded company explained that, under its owners Liam Harrington and Sam Bentley, the British internet media company UNILAD has developed into a large media network that creates and licenses original content. UNILAD ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...