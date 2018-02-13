Infiniti Research, a universal market intelligence solutions provider, has launched their latest list blog on the top four trends in the mining industry, which will help mining industry players to gain benefits in the future.

The mining industry has been fighting many issues such as volatility in the commodity prices, safety challenges, labor and employment struggles, and lack of financing. Despite all these problems, the mining industry has been showing incremental growth over the past few years. Quantzig has listed top four trends in the mining industry that will help them extract considerable benefits in the future.

According to the mining industry experts at Infiniti, "The mining industry is considered to be one most promising industries that is sitting on a goldmine of opportunities."

Listed below are the top four trends in the mining industry.

Top trends in the mining industry

Digging the Pathway To 'Open Pit Mining': Underground mining has been seeing a dominating pattern during the 20th century in the mining industry.

Underground mining has been seeing a dominating pattern during the 20th century in the mining industry. Switch Over to Renewable and Innovative Energy: Apart from environmental benefits, switching over to renewable energy also benefits companies through significant cost savings.

Apart from environmental benefits, switching over to renewable energy also benefits companies through significant cost savings. The Digital Revolution: Players in the mining industry are continually discovering the new doors of opportunities that digitization can open to make their routine operations easy.

