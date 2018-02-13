Quantzig, a global analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest category planning study on the sporting goods industry. A renowned sporting goods manufacturer wanted to profile the target customers and differentiate their product offerings. The client wanted to understand customers' behavior based on cultural, personal, and social factors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213006161/en/

Category Planning How Quantzig Helped Sporting Goods Firm Devise a Strategic Approach to Effectively Manage the Supply of Goods (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to the sporting goods industry experts at Quantzig, "The varying preferences of the customers is forcing businesses to focus on category planning to deliver value to the customers efficiently."

Leading companies in the sporting goods industry are not only worried about gaining impressive savings but are more concerned about reducing risks associated with the supply of goods. Since sports activities have become the most useful tools for entertainment, the sporting goods firms are categorizing the products to meet the customers' preferences.

Request a free demo to see how Quantzig's solutions can help you.

The solution presented by Quantzig helped the client understand the spending power of the customers and improve their decision-making process. The client was able to maximize cost-saving opportunities and efficiently reduce additional spend. Also, the client was able to identify target commodities and opportunities and effectively enhance their ROI.

This category planning solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Address issues about additional spend

Attain up-to-date market insights regarding the nature of players and the cost drivers

To read more, request a free proposal

This category planning solution offered predictive insights on:

Leveraging spend and increasing B2B automation by 20%

Efficiently managing the supply of products across the target customer segments

To read more, request a free proposal

View the complete category planning here:

https://www.quantzig.com/content/sporting-goods-category-planning

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 14 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on all of Quantzig's services and the solutions they have provided to Fortune 500 clients across all industries, please contact us.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213006161/en/

Contacts:

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Consultant

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

hello@quantzig.com

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us