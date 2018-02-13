Technavio's latest market research report on the global portable pressure washers market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

According to Technavio analysts, the global portable pressure washers market will grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. Growing gardening and landscape services market is a major factor driving the market's growth.

Landscaping and gardening are activities that include modification of garden-featured areas; construction of terrains and water bodies; and the use of artificial lighting in vacant pieces of land and the exterior and interior of buildings, houses, and public spaces. They also comprise maintenance and servicing of gardens and landscapes in residential properties. However, this industry is driven by the rapid expansion of housing and construction activities, along with homeowner's interest in landscaping and gardening.

In this report, Technavio highlights advances in technology and increased product efficiency as one of the key emerging trends driving the global portable pressure washers market:

Technology advances and increased product efficiency

The vendors operating in the portable pressure washers market are continuously engaged in increasing product efficiency. These vendors are introducing products that operate on electricity to avoid the implications of government regulations. The electric pressure washers are witnessing greater adoption in comparison to other models because they are lightweight, smaller in size, environment-friendly, need less maintenance, and are easy to use.

Vendors are also focusing on launching versatile products that can wash every kind of surface with the aid of different nozzles available in one equipment. For instance, Alfred Kärcher offers HIGH PRESSURE WASHER K 7 PREMIUM FULL CONTROL *EU that is capable of washing and cleaning bicycles, gardening machines and tools, garden, patio or balcony furniture, fences and smaller garden paths or flagstones, motorcycles and scooters, small cars, external staircases and larger garden paths, medium-sized vehicles and estate cars, garden and stone walls, mobile homes, swimming pools and patio surfaces, and everything around the house and facades.

"Vendors are also concentrating on smaller product aspects such as relief from the hectic nozzle changing task for different cleaning practices. For instance, RYOBI's gas-powered 3100 PSI pressure washer has an installed five-in-one nozzle to permit easy spray adjustments. The company is also considering the inclusion of safety features for customers and operators to avoid the risk of damage and harm associated with these pressure washers. Such advances in technology and increased efficiency of portable pressure washers will increase their adoption during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research onhome, kitchen and large appliances

Global portable pressure washers market segmentation

This market research report segments the global portable pressure washers market based on end-users (residential users and commercial users), type of fuel (electric and gas), and geography (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

In 2017, electric pressure washers dominated the market with a share of close to 93%. This is because the electric pressure washers are cheap, involve less maintenance and have easy usage and environment-friendly features.

In 2017, the Americas segment dominated the market with a share of more than 45%. This is because of the increased preference that consumers in the Americas show towards DIY. Furthermore, this demand is fueled by the rising number of independent houses and growing gardening and landscaping services.

