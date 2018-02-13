Milbank Deepens Financial Restructuring Bench with Addition of Four Partners in London

LONDON, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP is pleased to announce the firm has added a significant team of four partners to its Financial Restructuring practice in London.

One of the leading restructuring and insolvency teams in Europe, Yushan Ng, Karen McMaster, Sinjini Saha, who will join the firm at a later date, and Jacqueline Ingram, bring a wealth of expertise advising on some of the most complex and high-profile, pan-European and transatlantic restructuring and special situation financing matters. Yushan will serve as co-head of Milbank's London Financial Restructuring Group alongside established restructuring partner Nick Angel.

"Our London office has been one of the many drivers to our tremendous growth as a global firm over the last five years. Expanding our financial restructuring capabilities in London is a strategic priority for us. With a significant track record of success, the addition of these exceptional lawyers will create one of the largest financial restructuring practices in the London and transatlantic restructuring markets and will further solidify our position as a global leader," said Scott A. Edelman, Chairman of Milbank.

Dennis Dunne, global co-chair of Milbank's Financial Restructuring Group, added: "In recent years, Milbank has played a key role in structuring and implementing some of the most complex cross-border restructurings in history. Adding Yushan's top-tier pan-European restructuring team broadens our existing market-leading capabilities in London and the US. We are delighted to welcome Yushan, Karen, Sinjini and Jacquie to our team and look forward to providing our clients with a best in class offering with unparalleled expertise on both sides of the Atlantic."

Suhrud Mehta, co-managing partner of Milbank's London office, added: "This is a unique opportunity to substantially increase the depth of our pan-European and transatlantic offering in London in one of the firm's key business areas. Our existing London-based restructuring practice has a track record advising on some of the market's most innovative and complex cross-border transactions. With this addition, we will be able to offer our restructuring clients unrivalled breadth and depth in London. We are very excited to welcome them into our London office."

"I am really pleased that we have managed to attract Yushan, Karen, Sinjini and Jacquie to the firm. They have a great practice and together we will have a bench-strength and joint CV that I believe will be second to none," added Nick Angel.

"We are excited about this opportunity," said Yushan Ng. "Milbank's strong platform, highly respected restructuring group and depth of expertise in synergistic practice areas such as leveraged finance, high yield, project/asset finance and litigation, amongst many others, offers a tremendous opportunity to continue to further grow our practice. The firm's restructuring practice has had tremendous success and my colleagues and I look forward to collaborating to build on that momentum in Europe and globally."

Yushan Ng

With a focus on advising institutions that invest in distressed situations or impaired credits, Mr. Ng has advised on a wide range of some of the most complex restructurings across Europe. His practice also encompasses advising lenders and borrowers on a range of corporate and acquisition finance transactions. He combines his financing skillset with practical restructuring expertise to develop and implement novel rescue and priming loan structures, with the goal of maximizing credit risk arbitrage for clients investing in difficult situations. Mr. Ng graduated from Merton College, Oxford University. He also serves on the council of the Insolvency Lawyers Association.

Karen McMaster

Ms. McMaster assists buy side and distressed investors structure, negotiate and implement a wide range of investments in distressed, stressed or special situation credits. She is experienced in all aspects of debt restructuring and reorganization, from initial contingency planning and options analysis to the implementation and management of complex workouts and has particular experience acting in relation to financing arrangements which predicate some element of risk, either in terms of structure, a background of distress, or industry type. Her work encompasses a range of insolvency and reorganization tools and processes, including UK Schemes of Arrangement and Voluntary Administrations, US chapter 11 and various European reorganization mechanisms. She graduated from the University of Melbourne with a BA and LLB degree.

Sinjini Saha

Ms. Saha specializes in acting for private equity and distressed financial sponsors on all aspects of their investments including cross-border M&A, stressed and distressed investments, loan-to-own transactions, restructurings, high yield and general corporate and securities law matters. Dual qualified in New York and England - she has deep experience with financial sponsors, acting on a wider range of large scale, cross border transactions. She received her Master of Law degree from Columbia University School of Law and her B.A. and LL.B. from the National Law School of India University in Bangalore, India.

Jacqueline Ingram

Advising distressed investors, banks, corporates and creditor and noteholder committees, Ms. Ingram's practice focuses on debt restructuring and special situations financing. She has extensive experience on complex cross-border restructurings, involving a wide range of insolvency and reorganization processes. Her practice also encompasses direct lending and 'special situations' financing. She graduated from Nottingham University and studied for the Graduate Diploma in Law and Legal Practice Course at Nottingham Law School. She has worked on secondment in Tokyo and Amsterdam, as well as at a leading CLO fund.

Consistently ranked as leaders in Chambers, Legal 500, IFLR1000, Turnarounds & Workouts, and Benchmark Litigation, Milbank's financial restructuring practice is at the forefront of the largest and most complex corporate restructurings around the world, including recently advising on: Puerto Rico, Gymboree, J. Crew, Ultra Petroleum, Takata, Nortel, Caesars, Ocean Rig, Energy XXI, Molycorp, Algeco Scotsman PIK, Oi, TORM A/S and General Healthcare Group Propcos.

ABOUT MILBANK

Milbank, Tweed, Hadley & McCloy LLP is a leading international law firm that provides innovative legal services to clients around the world. Founded in New York 150 years ago, Milbank has offices in Beijing, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Munich, São Paulo, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo and Washington, DC. Milbank's lawyers collaborate across practices and offices to help the world's leading commercial, financial and industrial enterprises, as well as institutions, individuals and governments, achieve their strategic objectives. For more information, please visit www.milbank.com.

CONTACT:Jocelyn De Carvalho, Public Relations Manager; 212-530-5509; jdecarvalho@milbank.com