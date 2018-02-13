PRESS RELEASE February 13, 2018

EXEL Industries: a New Independent Director, and a

Director Representing the Employees Join the Board of Directors

On February 7, 2018, the Ordinary General Assembly nominated Mrs. Pascale Auger as independent Director. She is elected for a 6-year mandate, and succeeds Mrs. Marie-Claude Bernal, whose mandate expired.

Pascale Auger has 20 years of experience in the management of activities within the industry, services and public services, in France and internationally. She is currently the Managing Director of Mauboussin company.

After the modification of the articles of association approved by the Extraordinary General Assembly on February 7, 2018, EXEL Industries' Group Committee elected Mr. Sylvain Maccorin, as Director representing the employees within the Board of Directors, for a 3-year mandate.

With 11 years of experience within Berthoud, a subsidiary of EXEL Industries, Sylvain Maccorin is currently sales inspector for Center-East of France.

With these new nominations, the Board of Directors has now 7 members.

About EXEL Industries :

EXEL Industries' core business is agricultural (world leader) and industrial spraying. The Group also competes in the consumer watering products market and in sugar beet harvesters (world leader). The goal of EXEL Industries is to expand in its markets through a policy of constant innovation and an international growth strategy. EXEL Industries records 874M€ revenue and employs 3,745 people spread over 29 countries and on five continents.

NYSE-Euronext Paris, SRD Long, CAC Mid&Small 190

EnterNext© PEA-PME 150 index (Mnemo EXE / ISIN FR0004527638)

The SFAF presentation is available at www.exel-industries.com (http://www.exel-industries.com).

This press release is available in French and in English.

YOUR CONTACTS

Guerric Ballu Sophie Bouheret

Group Chief Executive Officer Group Chief Financial Officer/Investor Relations

@Gu3rric sophie.bouheret@exel-industries.com

Tél: + 33 (0)1 71 70 49 50

EI Press release (http://hugin.info/143456/R/2168588/834990.pdf)



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: EXEL INDUSTRIES via Globenewswire

