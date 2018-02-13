The "Montenegro Telecoms Market Report 2018" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This country report and accompanying data annex provide a comprehensive overview of Montenegro's telecoms market, including KPIs and data on subscribers, penetration, revenue and ARPU. The report analyses the strategies of major players in the country's fixed and mobile telecoms markets, and includes market share data and operators' infrastructure status.

The country report data annexes provide a range of key metrics for each country's telecoms market. Figures are supplied for each year since 2007. The data annex was last updated in January 2018 to include 3Q 2017 data. Metrics include the following.

Fixed telecoms market

Connections

Total voice (narrowband and VoBB)

Narrowband

VoBB

Total broadband

Broadband split by access technology: DSL, cable modem, FTTH/B, BFWA and other

IPTV

Dial-up Internet

Revenue and ASPU

Service revenue

Service revenue as percentage of GDP

Service revenue per head of population per month

Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)

Retail revenue as percentage of GDP

Retail revenue per head of population per month

Retail revenue split by type of service: voice (including split by narrowband and VoBB, and split by narrowband access and calls), broadband (including split by technology), dial-up Internet, business network services

Broadband retail revenue as a percentage of fixed retail revenue

Voice ARPU per month

Broadband ARPU per month

Traffic

Fixed-originated minutes

Outgoing MoU per active connection

Operator-level metrics/market share

Broadband subscribers by major broadband operator (and associated market shares and year-on-year changes)

Incumbent's market share of service revenue

Total telecoms market (fixed and mobile)

Voice connections

Broadband connections

Service revenue

Service revenue as percentage of GDP

Service revenue per head of population per month

Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)

Retail revenue as percentage of GDP

Retail revenue per head of population per month

Retail revenue split by voice and data

Originated minutes

Mobile Telecoms Market

Connections

Total (handset plus mobile broadband, excluding M2M)

Split by prepaid and contract, and prepaid share

Population penetration for total, prepaid and contract

3G, and 3G percentage of total

Handset, and split by smartphone and basic

Handset population penetration

Broadband

Broadband population penetration

Revenue and ARPU

Service revenue

Service revenue as percentage of GDP

Service revenue per head of population per month

Service revenue split by prepaid and contract, and prepaid share

Service revenue split by voice and data, and data as percentage of service revenue

Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)

Retail revenue as percentage of GDP

Retail revenue per head of population per month

Split by voice and data

ARPU per month (total, prepaid and contract)

Traffic

Mobile-originated minutes

Outgoing MoU per active connection

Operator-level metrics/market share

Connections (and associated market share)

Prepaid and contract connections

Proportion of prepaid accounts

ARPU per month (total, prepaid and contract)

Service revenue

Service data revenue (as a percentage of service revenue)

Total telecoms market (fixed and mobile)

Voice connections

Broadband connections

Service revenue

Service revenue as percentage of GDP

Service revenue per head of population per month

Retail revenue (defined as service revenue minus wholesale revenue)

Retail revenue as percentage of GDP

Retail revenue per head of population per month

Retail revenue split by voice and data

Originated minutes

Companies Mentioned

Deutsche Telekom (Telekom)

Telekom Srbija

Telenor

