Elemica Gains Significant Network Growth and Software Growth in 2017 Across the Chemical and Process Industry Markets

WAYNE, Pa., Feb. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica, (http://www.elemica.com/) the leading Business Network (http://www.elemica.com/supply-chain/) for the chemical and process industries, announces significant network expansion in 2017, both in network traffic and participants from the chemical industry sector. This impressive growth includes an additional two million network transactions, close to 10,000 supply chain trading partners, and more than a million network transactions daily.

Elemica attributes its growth to an increased focus around the digital transformation of supply chains across the Chemical Industry Market. "Elemica's clients benefit from the well proven technology and industry focused solutions, that enable our Process Industry clients to digitize their entire global supply chains," said John Blyzinskyj, CEO of Elemica. "The digital integration we provide enables B2B process automation, leading to reduced operating costs, and supporting our clients' revenue growth. Our customers' Business Transformation Objectives can then be achieved, allowing them to anticipate in real-time, risks to their entire supply chain."

In 2017, Elemica introduced new products, a significant partnership, and received leadership awards.

Elemica Pulse, enables companies to predict outcomes and correlate the dynamic influencers on their supply chain to improve the customer experience while reducing cost to serve.

Elemica QuickLink eMail P2P, allows integration of suppliers without requiring them to have integration software. Electronic purchase orders are automatically converted to email and routed to your suppliers.

For Elemica Risk, Elemica partnered with DHL Resilience360, to provide risk incident data to global businesses to help them identify risks within their supply chains and create actionable strategies to mitigate these risks.

Elemica received supply chain awards including the SDCE Green Supply Chain, Food Logistics Top 100 IT Provider, Inbound Logistics Top Logistics IT Provider and SDCE 100 awards.

Three Elemica executives were named Provider Pros to Know by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine.

Additionally, the executive team brought on new leadership during the year to support record software revenue and earnings growth and further expansion in 2018:

Roger Ciarleglio, SVP North American Sales and Operations

Dr. Stefan Stange, SVP European Sales and Operations

Loyd Hawkins, Global Vice President, Supplier Network to drive supplier adoptions

Elemica understands that connecting all trading partners and customers to share information up and down the supply chain drives shareholder value and improves working capital. The transformation to a digital supply chain allows all partners to see across the network to conduct business and collaborate to trace the movement of materials and shipments, identify potential failures and resolve risk.

About Elemica

Elemica (http://www.elemica.com/) is the leading Business Network for the process industries. Elemica transforms supply chains by replacing manual and complex approaches with efficient and reliable ones. Launched in 2000, customers like BASF, BP, Continental, The Dow Chemical Company, DuPont, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, LANXESS, Michelin, Shell, Solvay, Sumitomo Chemical, Wacker and more process nearly $400B in commerce value annually on the network. Elemica drives bottom line results by promoting reduced cost of operations, faster process execution, automation of key business processes, removal of transactional barriers, and seamless information flow between trading partners. For more information, visit www.elemica.com (http://www.elemica.com/).

For More Information, Contact:

Becky Boyd

MediaFirst

(770) 642-2080 x 214

becky@mediafirst.net