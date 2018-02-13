London's top-flight index ended the session little changed, even as the pound rallied on a higher than expected reading from the Office for National Statistics on consumer prices for January, increasing expectations that the Bank of England will hike interest rates in the spring. The FTSE 100 dipped 0.13% to finish at 7,168.01, while the pound was up 0.39% against the dollar at 1.3888 and 0.2% lower versus the euro to 1.1235. According to ONS, January's consumer price index was 3.0% higher than ...

