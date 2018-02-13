AIM-listed company Good Energy Group announced on Tuesday that it will redeem its first bond on 29 March. The renewable energy supply and generation company launched the initial bond offering, named Good Energy I, in 2013, paying interest of 7.25% and raising £15m. "Good Energy's bondholders have supported the development of thirteen solar farms across the UK and over 150MW of renewable projects, generating enough renewable electricity to power over 37,000 homes every year," the company said in ...

