Biopharmaceutical company Verona Pharma expects to receive results from ongoing clinical trials earlier than originally anticipated. The company, which is focused on therapies for respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs, said the double blind, placebo controlled clinical trials for its RPL554 product for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) were now expected to yield top line data readouts late in the first quarter of 2018 and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...