On 27th December 2017, Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) announced of signing an agreement to acquire the immovable located at Narva road 1, Tallinn, Estonia together with Postimaja Shopping Centre. Closing of the transaction was dependent on receipt of merger clearance from the Estonian Competition Authority which was granted on the 1st of February 2018. Today, on the 13th of February the real right agreement to transfer the ownership of the land plot was concluded.



For more information on the transaction, please refer to the Fund stock exchange release on 27th of December 2017.



Additional information:



Tarmo Karotam Baltic Horizon Fund manager E-mail tarmo.karotam@nh-cap.com www.baltichorizon.com



The Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund that is managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.



Distribution: Nasdaq, GlobeNewswire, www.baltichorizon.com