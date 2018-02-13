In this A.M.BestTV episode, Inga Beale, chief executive officer at Lloyd's, explains the Dive In Initiative and how organizations can recruit the best and brightest by promoting inclusion. Click on http://www.ambest.com/v.asp?v=beale218 to view the entire program.

In 2015, Lloyd's launched its Dive In Initiative (Dive In), which is designed to improve the level of inclusion in the insurance market.

"Dive In was created to celebrate diversity, differences and particularly, to get people to understand how they can create an inclusive workplace," said Beale. "In 2017, Lloyd's conducted its third Dive In festival and reached over a million people in the insurance sector worldwide. We had events that took place in the same week in 32 cities in 17 different countries. From its small beginning in 2015 when it was just a London-based initiative, it's gone truly viral and truly global," continued Beale.

Beale believes that in order for the insurance industry to progress in this century, it must diversify and be more inclusive.

"When we look around the insurance sector globally, it doesn't look as inclusive as it should be," Beale said.

Beale added that the industry knows it has to do a better job at attracting new types of talent, and it realizes that insurance is not the most attractive sector for the technologically savvy young person, who grew up in and now live in a digital world. The industry needs these talented people to bring technology to life for the entire industry. "Insurance has an amazing purpose to serve," said Beale.

