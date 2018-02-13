Global Commercial Vehicle Keyless Entry Systems Market 2017-2021 by Product Type - KES Providing Added Protection and Convenience to Vehicles is Driving the Market

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Commercial Vehicle Keyless Entry Systems Market 2017-2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global commercial vehicle keyless entry systems market to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during the period 2017-2021.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is KES provides added protection and convenience to vehicles. In recent times, KES has become a standard feature in all vehicles, including commercial vehicles. The safety system is equipping all passenger cars. One of its major advantages is providing security. It offers an added protection, unlike mechanical keys. Users can secure their vehicles, and sometimes engine, with just a push of a button. In addition, mechanical keys can be easily copied. However, in case of KES, key fobs and vehicles use electromagnetic signals to transmit messages, which offers greater security.
One trend in the market is vehicle access systems with innovative Bluetooth technology. The prime priorities of KES manufacturers are security and reliability offered by the system. On that front, Continental has been a pioneer in offering many of the secure and reliable solutions, including electronic immobilizer and PKES.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is insurance providers denying insurance for vehicles equipped with KES.
Key Vendors
- Continental
- Delphi Automotive
- DENSO
- HELLA
- Lear
Other Prominent Vendors
- Advanced Keys
- Alps Electric
- Atmel (Microchip Technology)
- Hyundai Mobis
- Marquardt
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Omron
- Valeo
- ZF Friedrichshafen
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope of the Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market Landscape
Part 06: Market Segmentation by Product Type
Part 07: Geographical Segmentation
Part 08: Drivers and Challenges
Part 09: Market Trends
Part 10: Vendor Landscape
Part 11: Key Vendor Analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/5kk5m4/global_commercial?w=5
