

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) Monday issued a 'Do Not Drive' warning to an additional 33,000 2006 Ford Rangers pickups in North America due to defective Takata Corp. air bag inflators.



As part of the 'Do Not Drive' warning, Ford will have customer vehicles towed to dealerships and will offer loaner cars while repairs are performed.



In January, Ford urged 2,900 owners of 2006 Ford Ranger trucks to stop driving immediately after a second death was linked to faulty air bag inflators.



Mazda Corp. also issued a similar warning and expanded its Do Not Drive warning to 1,800 2006 Mazda B-Series trucks, which were built by Ford. Earlier, in January it had recalled 160 trucks.



According to the regulator the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the vehicles are an 'immediate risk to safety' and asked the owners to immediately schedule a free repair.



