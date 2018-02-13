The latest market research report by Technavio on the global automotive cabin lighting marketpredicts a CAGR of more than 3% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global automotive cabin lighting market by technology (LED, halogen, and xenon) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global automotive cabin lighting market, according to Technavio automotive researchers:

Low cost of LED lighting systems: a major market driver

Light emitting fabrics used for cabin lighting: emerging market trend

APAC dominated the global automotive cabin lighting market with almost 55% share in 2017

HELLA, OSRAM, Magneti Marelli, Bosch, Valeo, and KOITO MANUFACTURING are some of the players in this market

Low cost of LED lighting systems is one of the major factors driving the global automotive cabin lighting market LED lights are the most economical substitutes for halogen lights in vehicles. Apart from being energy efficient, they also require much less maintenance than halogen and Xenon lights. The substantial use of LEDs in many industries led to a decline in their prices by 2017. This increased their procurement by automakers in comparison with halogen or xenon lighting systems. The use of LED lighting systems for automotive cabin lighting has helped in decreasing the total power consumed by cabin lighting by more than 80% when compared with using halogen cabin lights.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for automotive electronics research, "LED lights have an operational life of about 100,000 hours. This is expected to make them operate for more than 10 years, even with 12 hours continuous use per day. Non-replacement of LED lights for over 10 years is estimated to save about USD110 per LED bulb during its lifetime. Vehicle manufacturers are replacing all their halogen lighting systems with LEDs to save procurement and maintenance costs. This will drive the automotive cabin lighting market during the forecast period."

Vehicle manufacturers have been developing various technologies for transforming cabin lights into safer and interactive modes of output rather than just illuminating the cabin space. Map lights and dome lights are usually used for illumination purposes. But, vehicle makers are keen to introduce additional electronic features to create a sense of more cabin space, comfort, and visibility.

Global market opportunities

The APAC region dominated the global automotive cabin lighting market in 2017 by contributing to a market share of close to 55%. APAC's dominance will continue through the forecast period. The EMEA region held the second largest share in the market, and it was followed by the Americas.

