The "7th Annual Aircraft Records" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Following the success of the previous events in London, Dublin and Hamburg, the 7th annual conference is returning to Dublin, Ireland to explore issues such as data integration in a digital business, aircraft documentation and compliance, legal issues, protecting the integrity of records, digital aircraft transitions, acceptance and transfer of electronic records, the case for electronic technical logbooks, CAMO and new challenges for operators, and hourly cost maintenance programs and how they assist in preserving aircraft value.
Agenda:
- The case for Electronic Technical Logbooks, regulatory hurdles to resolve and the business efficiencies to be gained
- Technical records management
- Repossessing aircraft records
- Maintenance programs for airframe, engines, and APU and how to preserve aircraft value
- CAMO and how to meet the demands of operators
- What is the purpose of technical records: Pitfalls, tools and events
- Protecting the integrity of records
Speakers
Jan Bosak, Counsel, Ping An Aircraft Leasing
Paul Boyd, Managing Director, Conduce Group
James Carroll, Director, Business Development Western Europe, JSSI
David Chamberlain, Senior Associate, Watson Farley Williams
Greg Coburn, Managing Director, Mercury Aero
Alan Geoghegan, Director Marketing and Sales, AerData
Nick Godwin, Managing Director, Commsoft
David Louzado, Principal Consultant, ICF
Bart Mak, Technical Consultant, Mak Aircraft Engineering Services
Roland McKay, Principal, kayway.aero
