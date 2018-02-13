The "7th Annual Aircraft Records" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Following the success of the previous events in London, Dublin and Hamburg, the 7th annual conference is returning to Dublin, Ireland to explore issues such as data integration in a digital business, aircraft documentation and compliance, legal issues, protecting the integrity of records, digital aircraft transitions, acceptance and transfer of electronic records, the case for electronic technical logbooks, CAMO and new challenges for operators, and hourly cost maintenance programs and how they assist in preserving aircraft value.

Agenda:

The case for Electronic Technical Logbooks, regulatory hurdles to resolve and the business efficiencies to be gained

Technical records management

Repossessing aircraft records

Maintenance programs for airframe, engines, and APU and how to preserve aircraft value

CAMO and how to meet the demands of operators

What is the purpose of technical records: Pitfalls, tools and events

Protecting the integrity of records

Speakers

Jan Bosak, Counsel, Ping An Aircraft Leasing

Paul Boyd, Managing Director, Conduce Group

James Carroll, Director, Business Development Western Europe, JSSI

David Chamberlain, Senior Associate, Watson Farley Williams

Greg Coburn, Managing Director, Mercury Aero

Alan Geoghegan, Director Marketing and Sales, AerData

Nick Godwin, Managing Director, Commsoft

David Louzado, Principal Consultant, ICF

Bart Mak, Technical Consultant, Mak Aircraft Engineering Services

Roland McKay, Principal, kayway.aero

