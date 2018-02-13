A research note by Guggenheim Securities says that the discounted sales of NRG Yield and 8point3 Energy Partners show how difficult it has been for investors to accurately value yieldcos, and undermines confidence.Yieldcos - the holding vehicles for electricity generation projects which have been created in the past few years by many of the largest renewable energy developers - have seen many ups and downs over the last few years. As the latest wave, these investment vehicles have been increasingly bought up by large asset management companies, due to their sponsors going bankrupt, downsizing ...

