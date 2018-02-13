The latest market research report by Technavio on the global gluten-free beer marketpredicts a CAGR of above 17% during the period 2018-2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213005752/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global gluten-free beer market from 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

The report segments the global gluten-free beer market by ingredient type (sorghum, corn, and rice; and buckwheat, millet, quinoa, and others) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global gluten-free beer market, according to Technavio food and beverage researchers:

Growing awareness of the health benefits associated with gluten-free products: a major market driver

Growing influence of online retailing: emerging market trend

The Americas dominated the global gluten-free beer market with 45% share in 2017

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Growing awareness of the health benefits associated with gluten-free products: a major market driver

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder that usually affects genetically predisposed individuals. In most of the cases, ingestion of gluten (a protein predominantly found in barley, rye, and wheat) leads to celiac disease. It damages the intestinal lining and affects the digestive system. Consumers who suffer from celiac disease need to follow a gluten-free diet as there is no treatment available to cure the disease.

Technavio estimates that, up until the 1970s, the global prevalence rates of celiac disease were estimated to be around 0.03% of the global population. At present, the percentage has grown to nearly 1% of the global population. This is driving the demand for gluten-free food and beverages products worldwide, especially in regions such as the Americas and Europe.

The market for gluten-free products and gluten-free beers has been growing exponentially over the past decade due to the rising prevalence rate of celiac disease and increasing awareness and health consciousness of consumers.

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Growing influence of online retailing: emerging market trend

The growth of e-commerce businesses worldwide, which accounts for nearly 12% of the global retail trade, has enabled competitors to enhance their profitability. Online and e-commerce channels support both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) operations. There has been an increase in the amount of money spent online on per transaction. Contributing factors such as the increase in the number of internet users and the "buy it now" attitude of the users are fueling the growth of the retail channel.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research on alcoholic beverages, "To avoid the time-consuming billing queues, consumers prefer to purchase products through online medium and pay for their orders through their cards or other cashless payment methods. Along with enhanced product visibility, online shopping platforms also provide better security features for payments and efficient customer service. The advent of this trend has encouraged various manufacturers to focus on the internet-savvy consumer segment and enter online retail formats. This proves to be cost-effective when compared with a physical store format."

Global market opportunities

Geographically, in 2016, the Americas dominated the global gluten-free beer market, followed by EMEA and APAC. Health benefits associated with gluten-free products is one of the major factors contributing to the increasing demand, especially among health-conscious consumers. Another factor driving the market is the growing number of organized retail chains and specialty food stores in major gluten-free beer markets of the world, which will further enable growth for the global gluten-free beer market.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF all reports in our Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213005752/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com