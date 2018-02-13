Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 13, 2018) - Westminster Resources Ltd. (TSXV: WMR) is pleased to announce that it has signed the definitive agreement to acquire Ilo Este, Ilo Norte and related concessions in Peru from Latin Resources Ltd, as previously announced on September 12, 2017.

The transaction results in Westminster having 100% interest in a portfolio of 44 concessions, covering over 36,000 hectares in southern Peru, within the coastal belt of copper-gold porphyry and IOCG deposits. Two advanced targets, Ilo Este and Ilo Norte, have had significant prior exploration work, and Westminster plans to move quickly to continue exploration, once final TSX-V approval is obtained.

The Company will issue a news release as soon as it is given the TSX-V approval to resume trading.

About Westminster Resources Ltd.

Westminster Resources is a Latin American focussed mining exploration company. The company is in the process of acquiring a 100% interest in a package of highly prospective copper properties in southern Peru. These properties total over 36,000 hectares within the country's prolific coastal copper belt-source of nearly half of Peru's copper production. Prior work has identified both porphyry and IOCG style mineralization. The company also holds a 100% interest in the 18,000-hectare El Cobre property in Sonora State Mexico, prospective for world-class epithermal and copper-gold porphyry systems.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulations Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking information which is not comprised of historical facts. Forward- looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release may include, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, including the proposed transaction with Latin Resources Limited and closing of such transaction. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.