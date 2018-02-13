The latest market research report by Technavio on the global hepatic encephalopathy (HE) therapeutics marketpredicts a CAGR of more than 5% during the period 2018-2022.

The report segments the global hepatic encephalopathy therapeutics market by product (NADs and antibiotics) and by geography (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global hepatic encephalopathy therapeutics market, according to Technavio healthcare and life sciences researchers:

The Americas dominated the global hepatic encephalopathy therapeutics market with close to 43% share in 2017

ASKA Pharmaceutical, COSMO PHARMACEUTICALS, Mallinckrodt, and Valeant Biomet are some of the leading players in this market

Availability of co-pay assistance programs: a major market driver

Therapeutics are generally sold at a remarkably higher cost price to provide better profit margins for the drugs. This is done to encourage the vendors as they incur high development cost for the drug. Patients might pay a certain cost, known as co-pay, for the therapeutic and the insurer covers the remaining cost. In several instances, the burden of co-pay has been taken over by the vendors. Such co-pay assistance has a two-pronged impact on the market. It helps in increasing the patient adherence to approved therapies by reducing the adoption of inexpensive alternatives. It also increases the sales volume of therapeutics.

Emergence of novel treatment targets: emerging market trend

At present, lactulose and rifaximin are the most commonly used therapeutics to treat HE. Treatments targeting ammonia production and removal are also emerging in the market. Inflammation is an important factor that is associated with the progression and development of HE. Therefore, there are various treatments that target inflammation. Some of the most recent approaches include the use of probiotics, albumin administration, and dialysis.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for research oninfectious and rare diseases, "Probiotics reduce the levels of ammonia and endotoxin in the blood by introducing a microorganism into the body. They also reduce inflammation and oxidative stress in hepatocytes. Thus, they can be used in the treatment of HE. Probiotics also provide secondary protection against further episodes through the replacement of urease-producing species with non-urease-producing species. Hence, the emergence of novel treatment targets will drive the growth of the global HE therapeutics market during the forecast period."

Global market opportunities

The Americas dominated the global hepatic encephalopathy therapeutics market, accounting for a share of approximately 43% during the forecast period. The EMEA region accounted for the second largest share in the market, and the APAC region accounted for the least share in the market. During the forecast period, the highest incremental growth is expected to originate from the Americas.

