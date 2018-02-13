Infiniti Research, a global competitive intelligence solutions provider, has announced the release of their new competitor analysis study on the food industry. A renowned food industry client wanted to evaluate food companies' performance, their competencies, and make a comparison of the competitors regarding the qualitative and quantitative parameters. The client wanted to gain a detailed analysis of the competitors and their sales and market shares.

According to the competitor analysis experts at Infiniti, "The food industry players can leverage competitor analysis to monitor competitors pricing strategies proficiently and proactively augment retail strategies to compare their performance against the competitors."

With the persistent demand for high-quality products among the consumers the structure of the food industry is witnessing change. Major food industry players are also looking for promising solutions to deliver variety, affordability, and safety in their product offerings. Therefore, to stay ahead in the competition, most of the food industry manufacturers are adopting competitor analysis solutions.

The solution presented by Infiniti helped the food industry client to efficiently monitor the competitor's pricing strategies and their product lines. The client was able to get up to date information about the advertising campaigns regarding the competitor's brand, positioning, and target market.

This competitor analysis solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

Efficiently monitor competitors pricing strategies and proactively take informed business decisions

Compare the performance of the competitors and identify opportunities to differentiate the products and services

This competitor analysis solution offered predictive insights on:

Gain a competitive edge over their counterparts

Maintain and develop a sustainable value for the products offered

