Fueled by Growth, Alcami Unveils New Sales Office in Cambridge, MA

DURHAM, North Carolina, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Alcami Corporation, a leading provider of custom end-to-end development and manufacturing services for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, today announces the opening of a new sales office in the heart of Cambridge, Massachusetts, the technology hub of the Boston metro area. The Kendall Square facility will support robust customer growth and connect Alcami to the forefront of hundreds of thriving pharma and biotech start-ups and innovators.

"We are delighted to expand our presence into Boston, a growing market for Alcami and for innovation," said Alcami CEO, President and Chairman, Dr. Stephan Kutzer. "Our goal is to be a leading science and technology solution provider, fostering the development and launch of life-saving medicines."

The new office at One Broadway, Cambridge, Massachusetts, is centrally located and in close proximity to some of the most prestigious academic institutions in the United States. It will be a hub for Alcami's global sales and business development organization, and be outfitted with the company's trademark VirtualLab' experience, an immersive, state-of-the-art virtual ticket into Alcami's facilities across the globe.

Alcami already has plans to expand its new office into additional meeting spaces to facilitate project team meetings via video conference, offer quarterly educational forums as part of Venture Café Kendall's networking series, and host custom client events focused on drug development and launch.

"Our commercial organization is primed for historic growth and market penetration," said Alcami Chief Commercial Officer, Syed T. Husain. "We look forward to strengthening relationships with our increasing network of universities, clients and partners in the New England region and will continue to provide them with unparalleled responsive service and results."

ABOUT ALCAMI

Alcami is a world-class end-to-end contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) headquartered in North Carolina, with executive offices in Durham and Wilmington. With over 1,000 employees operating at ten global locations, Alcami provides customizable and innovative services to small and mid-size pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies by offering individualized and integrated services across multiple areas. We connect our clients with innovative solutions for API development and manufacturing, solid-state chemistry, formulation development, analytical development and testing services, clinical and commercial finished dosage form manufacturing (oral solid dose and parenteral), packaging, and stability services. For more information, please visit alcaminow.com.

