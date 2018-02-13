Technavio's latest market research report on the global mead beverages market provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2018-2022. Technaviodefines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213006103/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global mead beverages market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Technavio analysts, the global mead beverages market will grow at a CAGR close to 7% during the forecast period. The presence of numerous untapped markets is a major factor driving the market's growth.

The global mead beverages market is driven by the presence of numerous untapped markets in APAC and MEA. Mead beverages are gradually attaining popularity in the aforementioned geographic regions which has resulted in new players entering the market. APAC is a market with immense growth potential for the existing market players as it comprises of countries such as India and China. The market in APAC consists of a large number of untapped markets that is yet to be utilized by the market players. New players in the market are enjoying the early-mover advantage.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

In this report, Technavio highlights the growth of online sales as one of the key emerging trends driving the global mead beverages market:

Online sales

The global online sales of mead beverages have been increasing through online portals. Such portals are expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period. In 2017, alcohol sales were growing at a fast pace through online medium. Web portals and e-commerce websites that sell alcohol ought to abide by country-specific regulations and need to hold a valid license to sell and promote alcoholic beverage. Verification of the consumer's age and appropriate declarations (related to the amount of alcohol that the beverage contains) are mandatory to ensure the smooth shipment of alcoholic beverages.

"The online sales of alcoholic beverages fluctuate seasonally with sale being the highest during festive season and special occasions. The high global penetration of the internet and hectic lifestyles of consumers have led to the advent of online sales of alcoholic beverages like mead beverages. Few of the e-commerce-based retail and delivery systems are THIRSTIE, Drizly, MiniBar Delivery, and others. To attract consumes the mead manufacturers are offering late free-delivery options, cash-back offers, offers for bulk buying, and more," says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on alcoholic beverage

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Global mead beverages market segmentation

This market research report segments the global mead beverages market into the following products (melomel mead, traditional mead, and sparkling mead) and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

The melomel mead segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 34% of the market. The market share for this application is expected to decrease by 2022. Similarly, traditional mead and sparkling mead is also expected to witness a decline.

EMEA was the leading region for the global mead beverages market in 2017, accounting for a market share of 51%. By 2022, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth in terms of market share whereas the Americas and EMEA is expected to witness a decline in market share.

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF all reports in our Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213006103/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com