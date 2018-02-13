Lindab International AB (publ): Lindab's CFO resigns

13 February 2018

Lindab's CFO, Kristian Ackeby, has given his termination notice and has decided to pursue a carrier outside Lindab. Kristian Ackeby is part of Lindab's executive management team and has been employed in Lindab since 2015. To ensure a smooth transition, Kristian Ackeby will remain in his position during the notice period until Lindab has appointed a successor. Lindab will immediately initiate the recruitment of a new CFO.

"On behalf of Lindab, we would like to thank Kristian Ackeby for his contributions and wish him all the best in his future endeavours" says Fredrik von Oelreich, interim President and CEO of Lindab.

Contact:

LINDAB

Fredrik von Oelreich, acting President and CEO

Email: fredrik.vonoelreich@lindab.com (mailto:fredrik.vonoelreich@lindab.com)

Phone: +46 (0)431 85424



Lindab in brief:

Lindab develops, manufactures, markets and distributes products and system solutions for simplified construction and improved indoor climate. The products are characterised by their high quality, ease of assembly, energy efficiency, consideration towards the environment, and are delivered with high levels of service. Altogether, this increases customer value.

The Group had sales of SEK 8,242 m in 2017 and is established in 32 countries with approximately 5,100 employees. The main market is non-residential construction, which accounts for 80 percent of sales, while residential accounts for 20 percent of sales. During 2017, the Nordic market accounted for 46 percent, Western Europe for 33 percent, CEE/CIS (Central and Eastern Europe plus other former Soviet states) for 18 percent and Other markets for 3 percent of total sales.

The share is listed on the Nasdaq OMX Nordic Exchange, Stockholm List, Mid Cap, under the ticker symbol LIAB.

