Introducing Veovo, the Predictive Collaboration Platform for brilliant airport operations

Veovo combines solutions for guest predictability, outstanding operations, and revenue maximisation to transform airport ecosystems

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Gentrack Group (NZX/ASX: GTK), a leader in essential software for airports and utilities, today launched Veovo - a new brand for its airport group. Veovo combines the Airport 20/20 operations solution with the recently acquired BlipTrack guest predictability and Concessionaire Analyzer+ revenue maximisation solutions. This powerful fusion underpins Veovo's Predictive Collaboration Platform, delivering data-driven certainty to transform the airport ecosystem.

Airports are under pressure to deliver memorable and repeatable experiences for increasing guest numbers while navigating highly variable daily operations. The rise of connected automation presents new opportunities, but many of these innovations operate in silos and do not work alongside existing technologies. The result: airport operators need a new paradigm to proactively manage their operations, resources, systems, service providers and guests. Veovo is at the heart of that transformation.

"Airports need to innovate aggressively to cope with increased passenger numbers and dynamically adjust for the matrix of daily variables. At the same time, to engage passengers, many airports are looking to transform their role from transit terminus to guest destination. Like many other value chains, Airports are now able to access big data innovations which can help them optimise their entire operation," said Chris Warrington, General Manager of Veovo. "Veovo unlocks insights across the airport ecosystem - predicting the best path forward and quickly connecting all stakeholders and resources to respond brilliantly - no matter the situation."

Today, the Veovo platform is used by more than 110 airports and their stakeholders to plan, predict and perfect every interaction. As well as delivering value to other transport hubs, Veovo software is also proven to deliver brilliant theme park, resort, and retail guest experiences.

