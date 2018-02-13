The global spelt market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to a new market research study by Technavio

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213006238/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global spelt market from 2018-2022. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report presents a comprehensive research of the global spelt market by product that includes organic spelt and conventional spelt. The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREEView all Technavio's current offers

Market driver: change in food preferences among consumers

Consumers are shifting from traditional to modern eating habits due to their changing lifestyle. They are increasingly choosing a working lifestyle with growing focus on education, particularly women. The busy lifestyle begets need for healthier food habits. Moreover, the increasing rate of urbanization is also influencing the eating habits of the consumers. They are keen to try various cuisines and ingredients due to the exposure to worldwide culture.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for food research, "Consumers select food items based on ingredients and taste preferences. These factors are influencing the food choice of consumers. This has a positive influence on the global spelt market as consumers are willing to try different grains such as spelt. In many countries, consumers usually use grains such as wheat, rice, barley, and others. The change in food preference will motivate the use of spelt. Thus, the change in food preferences among consumers is driving the growth of global spelt market."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: rising demand for organic food

There is an increase in the demand for organic food among consumers. They are increasingly preferring organic variants for all conventional food and beverage products. The rising incidences of health-related issues are making them more conscious about the food they consume. Consumers are looking for labels and certificates that describe the whole collection of product attributes. This has increased the use of organically produced ingredients as they are eco-friendly. This tendency in the market is expected to increase the demand for organic spelt. Considering the demand, many manufacturers are concentrating on producing organic spelt grain and organic spelt-based products.

Market challenge: shortage of spelt

The global spelt market is facing challenges because of the shortage of spelt. Owing to the increasing demand from consumers, supply is not meeting demand. This is leading to various situations that are hindering the growth of the market. The shortage of spelt is a result of poor harvests. This is affecting the entire supply chain. It demotivates the farmers as well as distributors and affects the profit margins at each stage of the supply chain.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Some of the major companies in the global spelt market:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

ARDENT MILLS

Cargill

Doves Farm Foods

Hain Celestial

Sharpham Park

Big savings with Technavio this February! Get 20% OFF on all Education Technology reports. This offer is valid only till the 28th of this month. OR Celebrate winter sports with 23% OFF all reports in our Outdoor Gear library (Offer valid from Feb 9-25).

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180213006238/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com