

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - MetLife Inc. (MET) revealed a profit for fourth quarter that fell from last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $678 million, or $0.64 per share. This was lower than $1057 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 24.7% to $15.75 billion. This was up from $12.63 billion last year.



MetLife Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $678 Mln. vs. $1057 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -35.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.64 vs. $0.95 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -32.6% -Revenue (Q4): $15.75 Bln vs. $12.63 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 24.7%



