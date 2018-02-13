

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Service Corp. International (SCI) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $95.0 million, or $0.50 per share. This was higher than $90.3 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.45 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $812.7 million. This was up from $809.1 million last year.



Service Corp. International earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $95.0 Mln. vs. $90.3 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 5.2% -EPS (Q4): $0.50 vs. $0.47 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 6.4% -Analysts Estimate: $0.45 -Revenue (Q4): $812.7 Mln vs. $809.1 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.4%



