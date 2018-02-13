

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Federal Rlty Inv Trust (FRT) released a profit for fourth quarter that dropped from last year.



The company said its earnings fell to $95.49 million, or $1.30 per share. This was down from $104.92 million, or $1.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $223.96 million. This was up from $204.11 million last year.



Federal Rlty Inv Trust earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $95.49 Mln. vs. $104.92 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -9.0% -EPS (Q4): $1.30 vs. $1.45 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.3% -Revenue (Q4): $223.96 Mln vs. $204.11 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 9.7%



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.08 to $6.24



